Firefighters battle grass fire east of Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. - Four fire departments battled a 2.5 acre grass fire just off Highway 412 near the Creek Turnpike interchange.

The fire, which officials said started around 7 a.m. Friday, forced Admiral Pl. to close for a short time due to heavy smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

NEW: Firefighters are battling a grassfire east of I-44/Creek Turnpike just south of 412 #Tulsa #Oklahoma @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/Ogv8qK9CMI — Gitzel Puente (@gitzelpuenteTV) February 3, 2017

