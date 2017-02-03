Firefighters battle grass fire east of Catoosa

7:35 AM, Feb 3, 2017
8:52 AM, Feb 3, 2017

A fire truck is seen at a grass fire near Catoosa.

CATOOSA, Okla. - Four fire departments battled a 2.5 acre grass fire just off Highway 412 near the Creek Turnpike interchange.

The fire, which officials said started around 7 a.m. Friday, forced Admiral Pl. to close for a short time due to heavy smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

