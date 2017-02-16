Car goes off 11th Street between Mingo and Memorial, lands upside down, driver not seriously injured

TULSA - A man was able to crawl out of his car as it laid upside down in a ditch nearly 20 feet below the street above.

The right lane of 11th St. west of Mingo was blocked as emergency personnel worked the scene just before 8 a.m.

Firefighters climbed down into the ditch and cut the driver's seat belt to free him. He was able to crawl out of his car without being seriously injured, according to Captain Smith of the Tulsa Fire Department.

Smith said the distance from the roadway to the ditch was between 15 and 20 feet.

The driver was transported to the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

