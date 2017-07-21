Truck crashes into AT&T store in Tulsa Friday afternoon

TULSA -- Police are investigating what caused a truck to crash into an AT&T store Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at 95th and Riverside.

BREAKING: Pickup truck crashes through storefront of AT&T near 95th and Riverside. Our crew is on scene. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/pi3GyelYqX — Cori Duke (@CoriDuke_KJRH) July 21, 2017

2 Works for You has a crew heading to the scene and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

