Cain's Ballroom gets new wood floor

TULSA - Get your dancin' shoes on!

Cain's Ballroom has a new floor and it's ready for the masses.

The first chance to see the floor will be Feb. 4 for the Eli Young Band show.

Check out the raw video we shot inside the 93-year-old venue in the player above.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: