Burger King is making waves on social media with a meal called the "Adults Meal."

The fast food chain has created a different version of the King Jr Meal.

“Kids have got their ‘Kid’s Meal.’ But what about grownups? Adults? Shouldn’t they have their own meal too? At least on Valentine’s?” the chain asks.

In an add, three toy options are shown. A sleeping mask, head scratcher or a feather duster.

According to Adweek, the meal comes with two Whoppers, two orders of french fries, two beers and a "romantic adult toy."

The Adults Meal is only being sold in Israel this Valentines Day.

Watch the full ad below:

