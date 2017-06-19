Broken Arrow's Rose District road construction continues at Detroit & Main Monday

Two road construction projects started Monday in Broken Arrow.

Road closed signs are up at the north entrance to the Rose District.

Main Street, the district's main drag is closed for the project, but detours are up for cars to quickly get around.

Businesses in the district see the long-term benefits for the project.

“Obviously, it's a little bit of a down set for coming to work and for our clients to get here, but ultimately, in the long run, it's going to be a huge benefit," said Stevie Adams at Stone Creek and Spa.

Adams remembers what the Rose District used to look like before the revitalization and knows what the district will look like once all the improvements are made.

“It's making the Rose District beautiful, it's making Broken Arrow more known," said Adams. “Now with the speakers going in, they play music, it’s fun to walk around, it's fun to have your family out there and I love the brick detail that they're adding."

Crews also started resurfacing a mile section of Midway Road between Kenosha and Houston.

Drivers can expect to have one lane with stop and go traffic while the road is paved.

The city said these projects will take about two weeks to finish.

