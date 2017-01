TULSA -- Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a one of Tulsa's most wanted.

Police say Deveron Mayfield is wanted fore assault and battery by strangulation.

Mayfield is also wanted on two counts of assault resulting in great bodily harm and robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: