The Pride of Broken Arrow Marching Band marches in Tournament of Roses

The Pride of Broken Arrow Marching Band showed the best of Oklahoma in the Tournament of Roses Parade Monday.

The band unveiled all new uniforms during the parade. The parade is watched by millions and covers about five miles.

After winning the 2016 Bands of America Grand National, the Pride was invited to march.

The event was the third time the Pride of Broken Arrow marched in the major parade and the second straight year a Tulsa area band was in Tournament of Roses.

