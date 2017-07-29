Police: no one hurt after truck crashed into the front of Broken Arrow church

10:07 AM, Jul 29, 2017
32 mins ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Police responded when a truck drove into a building Saturday morning. 
 
Sgt. Thomas Cooper said the vehicle crashed into the front of the church at Washington and Main. Police said no one was hurt during the wreck. 
 
Police are still investigating what happened, but they said they believe a medical issue may have led to the crash. 

