Police: no one hurt after truck crashed into the front of Broken Arrow church 10:07 AM, Jul 29, 2017 BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Police responded when a truck drove into a building Saturday morning. Sgt. Thomas Cooper said the vehicle crashed into the front of the church at Washington and Main. Police said no one was hurt during the wreck. Police are still investigating what happened, but they said they believe a medical issue may have led to the crash.