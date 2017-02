BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Police in Broken Arrow are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say recently broke into a vehicle and stole a credit card.

According to police, the burglary happened at a local car dealership. Following the burglary, the suspect, seen in the photo below, used a credit card allegedly stolen during the burglary.

Anyone able to identify the vehicle or suspect is asked to contact Broken Arrow Police Department Detective Soergel at 918-451-8200 extension 8784.

