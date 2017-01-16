Police: Broken Arrow woman arrested for kidnaping after alleged dispute over money

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- A woman is facing kidnapping charges after an alleged dispute regarding money.

A victim told police she was at her friend, Christine Lacey's house, when almost $300 went missing.

The victim says Lacey, 21, accused her of stealing the money. Police say Lacey then refused to let the victim leave, threatening her with a tazer.

Lacey and her fiance allegedly locked the victim in the bathroom. Later, police say Lacey let the victim go, but wouldn't let her take her belongings, saying she was keeping them as collateral.

Lacy was arrested on complaints of kidnapping and is currently being held on $25,000 bond.

