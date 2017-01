BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- More than six months after a man was hit and killed near an intersection, police made an arrest.

Police arrested Charlie Her for negligent homicide.

Police say 30-year-old Robert Jenkinson was jogging near North Elm Place and Concord in June when Her hit Jenkinson and a traffic light.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: