City of Broken Arrow to take possession of former Bever property Tuesday

Fair
HI: 77°
LO: 55°
The Bever home in Broken Arrow where five family members were stabbed to death is set to be demolished Tuesday.
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- The City Broken Arrow is set to take possession of the property where the former Bever home was located.
The city will receive the deed to the site at 6:30 Tuesday night.
SPECIAL SECTION: Bever Family Stories
Five family members were killed in the home in 2015. The city demolished the home in March.
City officials plan to turn the property into a memorial garden and park.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: