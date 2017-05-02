City of Broken Arrow to take possession of former Bever property Tuesday

11:13 AM, May 2, 2017
31 mins ago

The Bever home in Broken Arrow where five family members were stabbed to death is set to be demolished Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- The City Broken Arrow is set to take possession of the property where the former Bever home was located.

The city will receive the deed to the site at 6:30 Tuesday night.

SPECIAL SECTION: Bever Family Stories

Five family members were killed in the home in 2015. The city demolished the home in March.

City officials plan to turn the property into a memorial garden and park.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top