Broken Arrow temporarily closes Sieling Park because of concerns about sewage line leak nearby

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- City leaders announced the temporary closure of Sieling Park because of environmental concerns from a sewer line leak nearby.

Krista Flasch, the city's communications director, said someone reported seeing dead fish in the park's creek. City officials then started an investigation looking into the source of a possible sewer leak.

Flasch said the investigation led city officials to a construction area behind the Ferguson car dealership near Elm Place and the Broken Arrow Expressway. They learned a subcontractor working on a new parking lot for the business damaged a manhole to a sanitary sewer line about a week ago. Debris and mud fell in and plugged the line, which resulted in a leak that got into a nearby creek and went downstream to the park.

Flasch said crews responded Tuesday and completed repairs. The general contractor on the parking lot project is working with the city and has agreed to pay for the manhole repairs and restoration, according to Flasch.

The city now plans to add fresh water to the creek as part of the cleanup process. City officials are also collecting water samples and testing them from the affected creek.

"At this time, we aren't aware of any contaminants at the park," Flasch said, "but, out of an abundance of caution, we have closed the park to the public."

The city is unsure right now when Sieling Park will reopen.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: