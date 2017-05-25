Broken Arrow pools, city splash pads to open Memorial Day weekend; pool hours, prices, contact info

Fair
HI: 85°
LO: 70°
Courtesy brokenarrow.gov
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- As the season begins to heat up, the City of Broken Arrow has announced that city pools will open Monday.
City splash pads will also be opening to the public Memorial Day weekend, according to a press release.
Check below for a complete list of pools in Broken Arrow and their hours of operation:
SWIMMING POOL HOURS
The Family Aquatic Center, (918) 259-8695, is located at 1400 S. Main Street. The hours are:
The Nienhuis Aquatic Facility, (918) 357-3483, is located at 3201 N. 9th Street (55th & Lynn Lane). The hours are:
The Country Aire Pool, (918) 259-8696, is located at 100 N. Fir Avenue. The hours for the Country Aire Pool are:
ADMISSION FEES
Admission to the Family Aquatic Center and the Nienhuis Aquatic Center is:
Admission to the Country Aire Pool is:
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: