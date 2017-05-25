Broken Arrow pools, city splash pads to open Memorial Day weekend; pool hours, prices, contact info

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- As the season begins to heat up, the City of Broken Arrow has announced that city pools will open Monday.

City splash pads will also be opening to the public Memorial Day weekend, according to a press release.

Check below for a complete list of pools in Broken Arrow and their hours of operation:

SWIMMING POOL HOURS

The Family Aquatic Center, (918) 259-8695, is located at 1400 S. Main Street. The hours are:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Friday: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Nienhuis Aquatic Facility, (918) 357-3483, is located at 3201 N. 9th Street (55th & Lynn Lane). The hours are:

Monday – Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The Country Aire Pool, (918) 259-8696, is located at 100 N. Fir Avenue. The hours for the Country Aire Pool are:

Monday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday – Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.

ADMISSION FEES

Admission to the Family Aquatic Center and the Nienhuis Aquatic Center is:

0 – 2 years of age: FREE

Patrons under 48 inches: $4.00

Patrons over 48 inches: $5.00

Patrons 55 and over: $4.00

Admission to the Country Aire Pool is:

0 – 2 years of age: FREE

Patrons under 48 inches: $3.00

Patrons over 48 inches: $4.00

Patrons 55 and over: $3.00

