Broken Arrow man arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old

A 42-year-old man was arrested after allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

Broken Arrow Police say David Keltner, 42, is facing several charges, including first-degree rape, after being accused of raping a 14-year-old.

Keltner claims he kissed the girl, but then left after funding out she is underage.

Family members of the child say she told them he did inappropriate things with her.

