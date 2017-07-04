Broken Arrow Boy Scout troop collects more than 900 worn American flags to retire

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Neighbors brought more than 900 American flags in various conditions to a Boy Scout troop so that they could be properly retired.

Boy Scout Troop Three started a project four years ago to collect flags that are tattered and torn. Reese Hawkins, 11, said this year his troop received more than they ever have before.

"I just get to do my duty for my country," Hawkins said about collecting the flags.

The Boy Scouts will take the flags and burn them, which is the respectable way to retire the stars and stripes.

"A big part of scouting is citizenship and service, serving our community," Scott Hawkins, Reese's father, said. "This is something the boys directed to do to serve the community, and we're still doing it."

Neighbors can also drop off flags past the holiday weekend at the Heritage United Methodist Church, located at 5300 E. Kenosha Street in Broken Arrow. A donation box has been left in front of the building.

During the next few months, the Boy Scouts will hold several flag retirement ceremonies to burn the flags since they collected so many ahead of the Fourth of July.

