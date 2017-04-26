BAPD: Broken Arrow student taken into custody after allegedly bringing gun to school

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- A student in Broken Arrow was taken into custody after allegedly bringing a gun to school, according to Broken Arrow Police.

Police say the student brought the gun to the Freshman Academy. No threats were made and the gun was confiscated.

The student was taken into custody for possession of a firearm on school grounds.

The Broken Arrow Police Department is speaking with authorities at Broken Arrow Public Schools to gain more information about the incident.

