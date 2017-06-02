Vandalism causes $25,000 in damage to A New Leaf in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Police are investigating after vandalism left a reported $25,000 in damage to A New Leaf in Broken Arrow.

According to a press release, the damage was discovered by employees opening the garden center Friday morning.

“As a nonprofit we depend on the sales from our social enterprise, garden center, to support the programs we have to serve adults with disabilities. This kind of violence and destruction is unacceptable,” says Mary Ogle CEO of A New Leaf.

A New Leaf provides individuals with developmental disabilities with life skills, marketable job training and residential services.

The incident happened on the 2300 block of 1st Place in Broken Arrow.

A New Leaf is accepting donations to help the organization recover from the vandalism, according to the press release.

