BROKEN ARROW -- Police and Fire say a 3-month-old boy died while at an in-home daycare on East Vail Street Friday morning.

Police say the infant was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Efforts to revive the child were made, but he was pronounced dead at arrival to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation. The Medical Examiner's Office is conducting their own investigation.

Arrangements were made to have the remaining children picked up from the home. DHS responded to the investigation.

Police expect to release more information on Monday.

