Broken Arrow man convicted of child abuse murder

TULSA - A Broken Arrow man was convicted of child abuse murder on Friday.

After more than four hours of deliberating, a jury found Jon Scarce guilty and recommended life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Scarce was arrested in August 2015 in connection to the death of a 3-year-old.

His formal sentencing is set for Feb. 23.

