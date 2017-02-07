Broken Arrow Boy Scout troop asking for public's help locating stolen trailer

BROKEN ARROW -- A Broken Arrow Boy Scout troop is asking for the public's help locating their missing trailer.

It's the second that's gone missing within 10 days.

The trailer disappeared January 26th. With the help of an observant parent and police, it was found within hours, but a similar trailer used to be parked nearby, now that lot is just an empty space.

Troop 935 lined up and repeated the oath. It's a weekly ritual. At Monday's meeting, Scout Master Eric MaComber had to be the bear of bad news. He told the men in red berets, their trailer was gone.

"It's $4,000 to $6,000 worth of stuff," he said. The lock was found broken and thrown just a few feet away.

"It's just pretty much the lowest form of life on earth I think," MaComber said.

The belongings inside are hard to replace.

"Our order of the arrow and arrow lights ceremony regalia," the Scout Master said. "It's pants, shirts, breast plates and headdress."

MaComber says between January 31st and this past Friday, which was February 3rd, the trailer disappeared. He says it happened more than a week after a similar trailing was stolen January 26th from the same lot. That trailer was found within hours.

"I would have though lightening would have struck twice this quickly," Boy Scout parent Steve McClellan said.

McClellan has three boys now Eagle Scouts. He knows the time and effort it takes. McClellan says it's just devastating to a troop that works so hard.

"A lot of the things that were inside the trailer were gathered and handmade and built over the past two and a half decades. Our troop is over 25 years old and that started when the troop started."

With a ceremony planned in two weeks, Troop 935 is left without.

"To steal from kids, it's heart wrenching because a lot of this stuff we can't replace," MaComber said.

The troop filed a police report. The trailer has the troops number and decal on it. If you see it, you're asked to call the Broken Arrow Police Department.

