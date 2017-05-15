Bristow Public Schools close early Monday due to water pressure issues

BRISTOW -- Bristow Public Schools closed early Monday due to a lack of water pressure.

The school district announced the closure at about 9 a.m. on social media.

The district said all Monday activities will be rescheduled for Friday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: