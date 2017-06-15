PAWHUSKA, Okla. -- A dream day for a bride turned into a nightmare after she said someone stole her wedding ring just before she walked down the aisle.

Heaven Ogram said the theft happened before her wedding last Saturday at Osage Hills State Park in Pawhuska. Ahead of the ceremony, she said she dropped off flowers and other supplies, and that included a box with hers and her husband's rings. When she came back 30 minutes later, she said her diamond ring was missing from the box.

"I knew it was in there," Ogram said. "I had double checked. I had put it in there before the wedding ready to go, and it was heartbreaking."

Ogram said her maid of honor let her borrow her ring so that she could have something to exchange with her husband during the ceremony.

"There was no need to point fingers and accuse people of taking (my ring) on the wedding day and hurt people's feelings," she said. "It's just better to keep your spirits good and move on."

Ogram said she at least has her family, but she is already thinking about what can do to replace the ring that she spent a long time saving money to buy.

"I'm just going to start a little savings and start putting money back and move forward," she said, "to maybe on the first anniversary getting something beautiful."

She searched the area near the pavilion where her wedding was held thinking that the ring may have fallen out somewhere, but she could not find anything.

She's now asking anyone who may know who has the ring to please come forward.



