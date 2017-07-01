Graveside services on Thursday in Tulsa for sailor killed in USS Fitzgerald crash

TULSA - Graveside services for sailor Ngoc "Tan" Truong Huynh, who was killed on the USS Fitzgerald, are set for Thursday in Tulsa.

The body of 25-year-old sailor was flown from Delaware to Oklahoma on Friday night as preparations are made for him to be laid to rest.

Huynh, who was killed in the USS Fitzgerald crash last month, was flown from Dover AFB on American Airlines and arrived in Tulsa about 7:45 p.m.

Huynh died June 17 aboard the USS Fitzgerald with six of his fellow crew members. He was born June 16, 1992 in Da Nang, Vietnam and was raised there for a short time before coming to the United States.

Tan joined the United States Navy and became a sonar technician after completing basic training in 2015. His first command was the USS FITZGERALD stationed out of Yokosuka, Japan.

According to his family, Tan was very quiet and shy, but when he did talk, it was always something worth hearing. They said he had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to hear people laugh. Many referred to him as a genius. Tan talked with pride about his Navy career and the time he spent with the crew.



He is survived by his mother Lily Truong of Tulsa; sisters Lan Huynh and Mary Huynh of Tulsa; brother Bryan Ho of Tulsa, as well as his beloved niece Lylah Cote. Visitation will be held on July 5, from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. at Floral Haven, 6500 S. 129th E. Ave. Graveside Memorial service with military honors will be held July 6, at 1 p.m. at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.





