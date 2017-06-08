Police investigating after body found in east Tulsa Thursday morning

TULSA - Tulsa homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found near 11th Street and 129th East Ave.

Police say someone found a black male in his late teens to early 20s in a trail area used by 4-wheelers. Blood was found on his shorts and the back of his head.

Investigators believe the body was dumped at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

