TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found in the roadway on 61st St. between Peoria and Lewis around 5 a.m.

Officers say the body had an apparent gunshot wound. Police haven't revealed any details on the victim's identity or gender.

It's unknown at this time if there was any foul play.

We have a crew on the scene to gather more information.

