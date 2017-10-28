Bobcat discovered in Sapulpa newspaper’s bathroom

SAPULPA, Ok. -- A newspaper publisher came face-to-face with a bobcat in the Sapulpa Herald’s bathroom.

Darren Sumner hadn’t had his Diet Pepsi yet and was still half asleep when he went into the back bathroom of the Sapulpa Herald and discovered a wild bobcat. He thinks it came from a neighboring building.

Sumner explained, “This older building here was recently purchased by someone new. The former owner had like 30 cats as pets. There was walls and plants. They moved it all out yesterday.”

The publisher thinks the bobcat was living in there for several months until its nest was disturbed, causing it to seek shelter next door through the loading garage at the newspaper.

He said, “We leave it up most of the time. We bring inserts and stuff in the back of the newspaper. He probably got in there last night and spent the night in our back bathroom . . . We just shut the bathroom door and kept it trapped in there.”

The wild feline was stuck in the bathroom for four hours until police, the game warden and a specialist showed up to capture the adult male bobcat.

When asked how the cat got into the city, Sumner joked, “Why would he want to chase a rabbit for 40 yards when he has a buffet right here in town with the cats and everything?”

Officials with Oklahoma Wildlife Control captured the bobcat and released him in Pawnee County.

(Images courtesy of Sapulpa Herald)

