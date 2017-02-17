Blue Lives Matter bill, authored by Casey Murdock, passes Oklahoma house committee
4:01 PM, Feb 17, 2017
40 mins ago
Share Article
OKLAHOMA CITY -- A Blue Lives Matter bill has passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives Judiciary - Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee.
The bill would sentence anyone who pleads guilty, or is convicted of killing an on-duty officer to life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
Representative Casey Murdock, who represents the panhandle, authored House Bill 1306. The bill would also apply to corrections officers and corrections employees.
Murdock says he was inspired to write the legislation after the Dallas police ambush.
“Every day that our law enforcement officers put on that uniform and go to work they are putting their lives on the line for us the citizens of this state,” said Murdock. “With this bill, I cannot make their job any safer, but I can give them and their loved ones the assurance that if they are murdered in the course of doing their jobs, their murderer will be brought to justice.”