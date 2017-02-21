Blood test performed in Chouteau fire case

CHOUTEAU -- Two Chouteau children continue to recover in a Texas hospital after being severely burned in a fire this weekend.

The family tells 2 Works for You their mother was given a blood alcohol test at a Tulsa hospital following the fire.

No arrests have been made.

There's no word when the two children will get to leave Galveston, but one woman is making sure they have something to come home to.

“You never know how bad it is until it hits us,” said Claremore resident Pat Adams.

Everytime Adams stepped out of her Monday, it was for the sake of a struggling family.

“I decided, hey, I'm going to try to help them,” she said. “So I think maybe if the community will pull together, then maybe we can get them some help hopefully.”

She walked from business to business...asking for help in the form of food, clothing or shelter.

“If we could get one group to give them a house, or one group to help with the furniture or one to help with the food...then everybody is a part of it,” she said.

Although Adams says she didn't know the family well, she felt compelled to help when she heard the news.

Four children were inside the home when it burst into flames.

Family members say 7-year-old Kaydyn is now undergoing multiple surgeries, 4-year-old Jackson is under observation.

They believe the fire started from a candle...the home was without water or electricity when it ignited.

In the meantime, Adams knows she can't give the world.

But with the help from Chouteau, she hopes to put a family back on their feet...better than they were before.

“God puts us here to serve. Today, I'm serving them. Tonight, I may be serving food! I'm lucky I can do these things,” she said.

Family members say Shriners in Galveston are paying for the two children's stay in the burn unit in Texas.

They says a 1-year-old and 2-year-old in the fire are staying with grandparents.

Their father is also recovering after pulling the children from the home Saturday.