'BBQ 'n Blues' festival kicks off this weekend in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. -- If you’re hungry for barbeque, this weekend is your chance to sample of the best smoked meats around.
The Bixby Rotary Club is hosting its 16th BBQ ’n Blues festival at Washington Irving Park.
Teams from all over are spending the night in the park competing in the Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned event.
Soldier’s Wish surprised veteran Guadaloupe Payne with a new car Friday night during the festival.
The charity said Payne lost her home and two cars after her husband became ill.
Saturday, spectators will be able to purchase a plate to sample some of the competition grade meats.
The Bixby Rotary Club said all of the proceeds from the festival go to local charities in Bixby.
“We’ve grown from about 35— we’ve had upwards to 100 teams here and we have about 75 teams here today which still makes us the largest event in Oklahoma,” said Buster McCurtain, the festival’s chairman.