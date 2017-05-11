Bixby home heavily damaged by fire

Bixby--

A home has significant damage following a fire late Wednesday night.

Fire crews responded to the home on East 118th Place South around 11:15 PM.

The home's roof is heavily damaged by fire.

2 Works for You is gathering details on this story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: