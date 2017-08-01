Bixby couple warning others of new phone scam

BIXBY -- Another scam is making its way around. The scam involves a caller leaving a voicemail on your phone, alleging law enforcement may show up at your door if you don't pay up.

The Tulsa Police Financial Crimes Unit said one in four people fall victim everyday to fraud scams. Within the last week, police say they've received more than 50 calls.

Through the gate, it's nothing but 80 acres of pure beauty.

But all the beauty could have been marred by something ugly.

"There's a moment when you go, 'Have I been in East Hampton, New York?'" Pam McKissick said. "Have I done anything nefarious?'"

McKissick gets a lot of robocalls, at least three a day. One even came in while talking to us. But this time, they left a voicemail.

"It said that I had four warrants out for my arrest and if I didn't call them immediately they were going to come and get me," McKissick said. "So I thought that will be interesting."

So she saved it in hopes to warn others. So you don't get caught in a trap and McKissick can get back to her horses and the open range on her beautiful land.

