Bill Hyden, the first weatherman on Channel 2, has died from natural causes at age 93.

Hyden is survived by his sister, brother, five children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

During World War II he served in Europe as a C-47 Pilot with the 62nd Air Force Squadron.

Hyden was one of the original announcers on the first FM radio station in Oklahoma.

