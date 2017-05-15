Betty Shelby testifies at her manslaughter trial Monday afternoon

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- A Tulsa police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man is testifying in her defense.

Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby said Monday that a training video of an officer being fatally shot during a traffic stop ran through her mind last September when she encountered 40-year-old Terence Crutcher, whose SUV was parked in the middle of the street.

Shelby says she shot Crutcher when she saw him reach into his SUV through a partially open window. She testified that her training taught her not to let suspects pull their arm back out of a vehicle because they might have a gun and have already decided to shoot at the officer.

Crutcher didn't have a gun on him or in his vehicle. His family says its window was closed.

