Bartlesville Public Schools are preparing for a possible ice storm this weekend

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Washington County is one of the areas under an ice storm warning Friday morning.

If road conditions are too dangerous for drivers, then schools are preparing to cancel classes for students' and staff's safety.

"Tomorrow morning, there'll be about two or three of us that will get out about four, and we'll drive the district," said Roger Doty, the Director of Transportation at Bartlesville Public Schools.

Doty and his team will drive around neighborhoods, by schools and parking lots and the bus routes to check for any ice.

If the team feels the road conditions are too dangerous or the temperatures are extremely low, then it'll advise the superintendent to cancel classes.

"The superintendent would make that final call, once we sit or visit with him," said Doty.

He hopes by 5:30 a.m. Firday they will have made a decision whether to hold classes, and the district will notify parents.

