BARTLESVILLE -- Bartlesville police have arrested two teenage boys in connection with a recent vandalism case.

Police said the boys, ages 15 and 16, confessed to using a "wrist rocket" style sling shot to shatter windows of parked vehicles on the east side of town Sunday night.

Police received 10 property damage reports involving shattered vehicle windows and storm doors.

The juveniles were identified by a patrol officer who stopped a vehicle Sunday night and saw the sling shot inside.

