Bartlesville police investigate 'apparent murder, suicide' involving husband, wife

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- Bartlesville police are investigating an "apparent" murder, suicide on Saturday.
Police said the incident involves what is believed to be a husband and wife. Police said they were notified of the incident at about 2:15 p.m. after a relative witnessed it.
The incident is in the 1400 block of Southwest Maple.
OSBI agents are on scene at the home.
No names are being released at this time.
