Bartlesville Middle School student finds, fires gun on way to school Thursday

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – Police are investigating after Bartlesville Public Schools says a student found a gun on the way to school
According to officials, on the way to the bus stop Thursday morning, a middle school student found a gun in the parking lot which he perceived to be a toy gun.
The student then reportedly picked up the gun and fired it into the ground not realizing it was a real gun.
Bartlesville Public Schools says the student then left the gun in the grass and went to the bus stop.
Police were notified about the location of the gun and took it into custody. The student was interviewed and his parents were contacted.
No one was injured and, according to the school, the gun was never on the bus or on school property.
