BAPS bus involved in deadly crash, no students were on board

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Police say a Broken Arrow Public School bus was involved in a deadly crash Friday evening. They say no students were on the bus at the time.

Around 5 p.m., officers say the bus driver was turning left onto Joliet Street from Kenosha Street when it collided with an eastbound SUV.

Police say the driver of the SUV died after being taken to a Tulsa hospital. His name has not been released.

They say the bus driver was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: