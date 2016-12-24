BAPD: Suspect shot up house, vehicle in Broken Arrow
4:13 PM, Dec 24, 2016
BROKEN ARROW - A Broken Arrow home and vehicle were shot up Friday night; no one in the house was injured, according to police reports.
The BA Police were called to a residence at the 7800 block of Gum St. about 6 p.m. Friday night on a complaint of shots fired at a residence. They say that the house had several bullet holes and the car had one as well, but no one in the house was hit.
They believe that the shooting came from a moving vehicle on the street. The investigation is ongoing to try to determine who the suspect or suspects are and if anyone saw the vehicle from which the shots were fired.
If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to contact the BAPD at 918-451-8200 ext. 8723.