STILLWATER, Oklahoma - The state Medical Examiner's Officer released the autopsy of Brandon Cavazos, 20, an Oklahoma State University student who died in November 2016.

Carazos was found at the Sigma Chi fraternity house.

The autopsy found his blood alcohol level was at 0.35 g/dL, about four times the legal limit.

Other causes include cardiomegaly with left ventricular hypertrophy (an enlarged and overworking heart) and obesity.