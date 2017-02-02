Authorities search for suspect in Owasso Whataburger shooting

OWASSO - A warrant has been issued for a shooting suspect who is believed to have shot and severely injured a victim in the Whataburger parking lot at 96th St. No. on Dec. 9.

Authorities are looking for Isaiah Trevon Hall, who is not in police custody at this time. The Owasso PD was called to the Whataburger in early December to investigate a shooting there. The victim was said to have been seriously injured by the gunshot.

The subsequent investigation led police to Hall, and the findings were presented to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office. A warrant was issued on Jan. 25 fo the arrest of Hall.

Investigators say Hall should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows Hall's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Northeast Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force at 1-800-336-0102 or the Owasso Police Department Tip Line at 918-272-COPS.

