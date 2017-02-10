Authorities release video of interview with Amelia Molitor, Mixon punching victim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Us1roZwhQN0&feature=youtu.be

NORMAN, Okla. - Authorities released the video of an hour-long interview done with Amelia Molitor, who was punched in the face two years ago in a Norman restaurant by a University of Oklahoma running back.

It has been more than two years since the incident at Pickleman's on Campus Corner and Mixon paid his dues, according to his supporters, with a ban from the football team for a full year, and now the Norman Police Department has released the video of the talk they had with Molitor after the event.

Molitor suffered several broken bones in her face, and Mixon entered an Alford plea to the assault charges.

http://www.kjrh.com/news/local-news/attorney-for-joe-mixon-releases-surveillance-video-of-2014-incident

Surveillance videos at the restaurant captured the whole event on camera. Authorities also released other videos that included the event and also an interview done with Mixon.

http://www.kjrh.com/news/norman-police-video-from-interrogation-with-joe-mixon-mixon-to-police-it-felt-like-a-dude-hit-me

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: