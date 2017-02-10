Authorities release video of interview with Amelia Molitor, Mixon punching victim

NORMAN, Okla. - Authorities released the video of an hour-long interview done with Amelia Molitor, who was punched in the face two years ago in a Norman restaurant by a University of Oklahoma running back.
It has been more than two years since the incident at Pickleman's on Campus Corner and Mixon paid his dues, according to his supporters, with a ban from the football team for a full year, and now the Norman Police Department has released the video of the talk they had with Molitor after the event.
Molitor suffered several broken bones in her face, and Mixon entered an Alford plea to the assault charges.