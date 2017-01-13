Authorities issue Silver Alert for missing Tulsa man with brain injury
TULSA - A Silver Alert was issued late Thursday night for a Tulsa man with a brain injury who has gone missing.
Authorities sent out the alert about 10:30 p.m. Thursday for Thai Yang, 33, who was last seen in the area of 909 S. Boston Ave. near the TCC Metro Campus around 4 p.m.
Police say Yang suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was young and functions at about an 8-year-old level. He is described as 5-foot-3, 150 pounds and has no distinguishing marks. He was wearing a red hoodie, khaki pants and shoes that are black and tan.