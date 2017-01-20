UPDATE - The Tulsa Police Department identified the woman accused of robbing a bank in Mannford Thursday as Rebecca Reed.

Police started chasing a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle in a robbery at American Heritage Bank around 3 p.m. Thursday. Officers stopped the car with spike strips around Oswego St. between Harvard and Yale around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities were investigating a bank robbery with a female suspect on the run and they had a strong description of her car and a partial tag.

A Mannford Police Department spokesperson said the bank was robbed in mid-afternoon.

In their investigation, they produced footage of the alleged suspect, a female with long black hair in a black tank top. The suspect was last seen traveling eastbound on Highway 51 in a gray late-model four-door automobile, possibly a Toyota Camry. Tulsa Police spotted the car about 7:15 p.m. and began the pursuit.

Police say the suspect at the Gilcrease Division where authorities from the FBI and Creek County are questioning her.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: