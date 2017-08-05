Authorities investigate death of baby near Luther day care center

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) - Authorities are responding to a daycare after a baby was found dead inside a car Friday afternoon.

Officials are at the scene of Apple Creek Learning Center in Luther.

The Luther Fire and Police Department are both on scene. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is also assisting.

An ambulance responded, however the baby died at the scene.

We do not know the age of the child yet.

Luther is a few miles east of Edmond, north of the Turner Turnpike.

More details as they come in.

