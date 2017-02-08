Authorities have released the names of the victim, suspect in Tulsa's 9th homicide of year
3:19 PM, Feb 8, 2017
TULSA - Authorities have released the names of the victim and the suspect in connection with Tulsa's ninth homicide.
Tulsa's Homicide Division of the police department identified the shooting victim as Ladarrion D. Mabery, 31, who died after being shot at 1614 E. Young St. on Tuesday, at Towne Square Apartments. Mabery died after being transported to St. John Hospital.
Detectives are now looking for the suspect, Egandhi B. Scoggins, a 41-year-old male with the name "Sophia" tattooed on his neck. He is described as 5-foot-3 and about 140 pounds.
Police say Scoggins currently is the lone suspect in the case. Authorities believe Scoggins has a semi-automatic handgun in his possession and is considered dangerous.
The shooting is considered random at this point, according to the police report.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact Crimestoppers at (918) 596-2677, the Homicide Tip Line at (918) 798-8477, or e-mail homicide@cityoftulsa.org