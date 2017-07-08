Authorities believe alcohol may have been factor in fatal crash

TULSA - An early Saturday morning accident took the life of a driver who failed to negotiate a curve north of Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

The driver's name has not been released.

Police say that around 2:30 a.m. they received a report that a Chevrolet Camara had crashed near 30th North and Highway 75. Upon responding to the call, the discovered the smashed up vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 75.

Officers say the driver was traveling westbound on the Gilcrease Expressway at a high rate of speed and missed the curve, sending the vehicle over a wall, dropping to the area on the Highway 75 shoulder.

The driver, who was ejected in the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is evidence that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, TPD reported.

