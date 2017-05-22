Attorneys for Michael Bever plan to seek insanity defense Tuesday

Fair
HI: 77°
LO: 56°
Michael Bever is in court to seek an insanity defense before his trial starts next month. 2 Works for You Reporter Gitzel Puente was live outside the courthouse with what happened inside the courtroom.
TULSA -- Tuesday, a hearing for Michael Bever is set to begin, marking the final hearing before his trial begins in June.
Prosecutors say Michael and Robert Bever both killed their parents and three siblings at their Broken Arrow Home.
Tuesday, Michael Bever appeared in court wearing a black and white striped uniform after being separated from other inmates.
Michael’s attorney, Bob Nigh said he plans to seek an insanity defense for the younger of the two brothers.
Michael was 16-years-old when he was charged with five counts of first-degree murder.
The fatal stabbings all took place inside the Broken Arrow home on July 22, 2015. Last September, Robert Bever pled guilty to the five deaths and is currently serving a life sentence.
The jury trial for Michael is slated to begin June 5.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: